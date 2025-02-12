BABU OWINO ranked best-performing MP as NDINDI NYORO comes second in latest Infotrak Survey







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has been ranked as the best-performing lawmaker in Kenya, according to the latest survey by research firm Infotrak.

The outspoken MP secured an impressive overall performance score of 72%.

The survey, featured in the Countrytrak Performance Index 2024, evaluated all 47 counties, 290 constituencies, and 1,450 wards, gathering insights from 39,795 participants nationwide.

While releasing the report on Wednesday, Infotrak CEO, Angela Ambitho, praised Owino for his proactive approach in assessing his leadership effectiveness.

“Babu is very clear about numbers. Every quarter, he engages us to understand how his constituents feel about his leadership and areas where he can improve,” Ambitho stated.

Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, closely followed in second place with a 71% performance rating, while Kabuchai’s Joseph Kalasinga and Kathiani’s Robert Mbui tied for third with 62% each.

Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), John Waluke (Sirisia), Peter Salasya (Mumias East), and Erastus Nzioka (Mbooni) completed the top five, each scoring 61%.

In the Senate, Makueni’s Dan Maanzo and Kirinyaga’s Kamau Murango emerged as joint top performers with a 52% rating.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Busia’s Okiya Omtatah followed closely at 50%, while Nyandarua’s John Methu and Kisii’s Richard Onyonka rounded off the top five with 49%.

Among Woman Representatives, Kirinyaga’s Njeri Maina led the rankings with a 52% score, trailed by Makueni’s Rose Museo and Homa Bay’s Joyce Bensuda, both scoring 46%.

