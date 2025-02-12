BABU OWINO ranked best-performing MP as NDINDI NYORO comes second in latest Infotrak Survey

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has been ranked as the best-performing lawmaker in Kenya, according to the latest survey by research firm Infotrak.
The outspoken MP secured an impressive overall performance
score of 72%.
The survey, featured in the Countrytrak Performance Index
2024, evaluated all 47 counties, 290 constituencies, and 1,450 wards, gathering
insights from 39,795 participants nationwide.
While releasing the report on Wednesday, Infotrak CEO, Angela
Ambitho, praised Owino for his proactive approach in assessing his leadership
effectiveness.
“Babu is very clear about numbers. Every quarter, he engages
us to understand how his constituents feel about his leadership and areas where
he can improve,” Ambitho stated.
Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, closely followed in second place
with a 71% performance rating, while Kabuchai’s Joseph Kalasinga and Kathiani’s
Robert Mbui tied for third with 62% each.
Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), John Waluke (Sirisia), Peter
Salasya (Mumias East), and Erastus Nzioka (Mbooni) completed the top five, each
scoring 61%.
In the Senate, Makueni’s Dan Maanzo and Kirinyaga’s Kamau
Murango emerged as joint top performers with a 52% rating.
Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Busia’s Okiya Omtatah followed
closely at 50%, while Nyandarua’s John Methu and Kisii’s Richard Onyonka
rounded off the top five with 49%.
Among Woman Representatives, Kirinyaga’s Njeri Maina led the
rankings with a 52% score, trailed by Makueni’s Rose Museo and Homa Bay’s Joyce
Bensuda, both scoring 46%.
