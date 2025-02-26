My impeachment was a blessing in disguise and won’t stop me from vying in 2027 - Defiant GACHAGUA declares







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that his impeachment last year will not stop him from vying for a political office in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Musyi FM, Gachagua insisted that he still has legal avenues to challenge his removal and expressed confidence that his political influence remains intact.

“That case, regardless of the outcome, does not diminish my clout and political influence in this country,” he stated, claiming that the impeachment, rather than weakening him, has elevated his visibility.

“They used to call me a villager, but now every newspaper is talking about me,” he added.

Gachagua even described his impeachment as a “blessing in disguise,” arguing that it has allowed him to engage in politics more freely.

He thanked President William Ruto for his removal, claiming it had enhanced his political standing.

“I even thank Ruto for removing me; now my influence is at its peak,” he said.

Comparing his situation to past leaders, Gachagua referenced the 2013 elections, when former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, ran for office despite facing International Criminal Court (ICC) charges.

“The Constitution is clear: no one can be barred from vying simply because of a court case,” he noted.

Kenyan law bars impeached officials from holding state or public office unless their removal is overturned.

Articles 75 and 99 of the Constitution outline restrictions on those found guilty of integrity violations, though appeals remain an option.

Gachagua was impeached by the Senate on five charges out of a total of 11 against him, following two days of hearings.

The 11 charges - which Gachagua had vigorously denied - included corruption, insubordination, money-laundering, undermining the government, practising ethnically divisive politics, bullying public officers and threatening a judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST