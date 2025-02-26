GACHAGUA explains how RUTO will lose the 2027 elections even with RAILA ODINGA’s support - Numbers don’t lie!







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cast doubt on President William Ruto’s chances of securing re-election, even if ODM leader, Raila Odinga, joins his camp.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday with Musyi FM and other Kamba radio stations, Gachagua warned Odinga that aligning with Ruto will lead to another political failure.

His remarks follow a recent meeting between Ruto and Odinga at State House, Mombasa, after Odinga’s loss in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson race, fueling speculation of a possible coalition.

However, Gachagua, who is spearheading a mega coalition to unseat Ruto after his impeachment last year, urged Odinga to side with Kenyans frustrated by the current administration.

“I do not understand Raila’s intentions; it is his choice whether to support Ruto and risk soiling his political legacy or to stand with those seeking to liberate the country,” Gachagua stated.

He further argued that Ruto lacks support from Kenya’s 9 million Gen Z voters, making his re-election bid futile.

“Whether Raila backs him or not, we will defeat him. Kenyans have decided Ruto must go and want a government that truly serves them,” he asserted.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST