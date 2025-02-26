Suspect behind Ksh 15.4 million fraud arrested at JKIA after being on the run for a year - Bribes top prosecutor DORCAS RUGUT with Ksh 1.2 million to interfere with the case







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - For over a year, businessman-turned-fugitive Ibrahim Hassen Abdi had vanished without a trace, his phone calls went unanswered, known addresses led nowhere and the man who once spoke confidently of lucrative business deals had seemingly disappeared.

But on the evening of February 25, 2025, as passengers disembarked from Emirates flight EK 0719 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) his past finally caught up with him.

Waiting at the terminal were officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Parklands, acting on a stop order issued against him.

The moment he set foot on Kenyan soil, the elusive fraudster was taken into custody, bringing an abrupt end to his time on the run.

His arrest stemmed from allegations that he had defrauded Adan Mohamed, a businessman, of $120,000 (Ksh 15.4 million) in a fake meat export deal.

Abdi had reportedly convinced Mohamed that he had secured a lucrative contract with Atayib Fresh Meat, a company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to supply 50 metric tonnes of goat meat weekly for a full year.

The deal, he claimed, was too good to pass up, except, as it turned out, it never existed.

With the promise of steady monthly repayments, Mohamed handed over the money in December 2023, witnessed by two associates.

But as the weeks turned into months, the payments never came.

Efforts to reach Abdi proved futile and by the end of 2024, it was clear he had vanished.

Investigators now believe he fled to Somalia and Ethiopia, avoiding calls and refusing to engage with his accuser.

His movements in and out of multiple countries over the past six months have raised suspicions that he was actively evading authorities.

Reports, however, indicate that shortly after his arrest, he engaged a senior official from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) who is now believed to be actively interfering in the matter.

Shortly after his arrest, reports suggest that Abdi swiftly enlisted the involvement of a senior official from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), who is now believed to be actively interfering in the case, leveraging her position to subvert due process.

Despite these behind-the-scenes developments, legal documents confirm that Abdi is facing charges of obtaining money by false pretenses under Section 313 of the Penal Code.

Prosecutors are pushing for his detention at Parklands Police Station for 10 days, arguing that his history of evasion makes him a flight risk.

As the case moves forward, attention is now shifting beyond the fraud itself to whether elements within the justice system are working to shield Abdi from accountability.

The matter is set to be mentioned in court in the coming weeks.

"Hi Nyakundi. This guy Ibrahim Hassen Abdi obtained $120,000 from Adan Mohamed. He convinced Adan that he has a business of transporting meat from Kenya to Saudi Arabia. Since the contract happened, the guy has not been seen for a year. He arrived yesterday and was arrested immediately at the airport because there was a stop order against him. Yesterday, immediately after his arrest, they engaged Ms. Dorcas Rugut the Acting Regional Head of ODPP Nairobi Region and paid Ksh 1.2 million as a bribe."

The Kenyan DAILY POST