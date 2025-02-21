Murmurs as MBURU MUNGAI who was accused of bribing MATIANG’I Ksh 300 million in Ruaraka land scandal dies as MATIANG’I eyes presidency – DETAILS!







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Businessman Francis Mburu Mungai, infamous for his role in the explosive Ruaraka land scandal, has died under what some are calling “suspicious timing.”

Mburu, who passed away on the morning of Thursday, February 20, 2025, at his Karen home, was at the center of a Ksh 3.3 billion land compensation scandal that rocked Kenya’s political landscape.

Mburu allegedly bribed former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i with Ksh 300 million in a shady land deal involving Ruaraka High School and Drive-In Primary School.

His troubles peaked in July 2018 when the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided his Karen residence, seizing crucial documents and computers.

But here’s where things get interesting - Mburu’s death comes just a day after Fred Matiang’i was endorsed by the Jubilee Party as their presidential candidate for 2027.

Coincidence? Maybe. But the timing has fueled speculation.

Could someone be cleaning up loose ends to clear the path for Matiang’i’s bid?

Or is this just another bizarre twist in Kenya’s ever-dramatic political scene?

