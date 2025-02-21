Gloves off as Archbishop MUHERIA slams RUTO’s PR-driven leadership in scathing attack







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of prioritizing public relations over actual governance.

In a hard-hitting statement, Muheria coined the term “govertisement” - a fusion of "government" and "advertisement" - to describe what he sees as excessive self-promotion rather than meaningful policy implementation.

"The government seems more focused on advertising itself than delivering results," Muheria remarked.

"Government is not an advertising agency. It should be about actions, not announcements. Let’s move from ‘govertisement’ to real governance."

His remarks come amid growing public frustration over Kenya Kwanza’s frequent project launches and policy pronouncements, with little visible impact on the ground.

The Archbishop emphasized that real leadership means delivering on critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and economic stability, rather than making grandiose declarations.

"Stop telling us what you plan to do—just do it," Muheria asserted.

"We have capable leaders, resources, and experts. What we need is actual delivery, especially for the poor."

He further called on politicians to tone down divisive rhetoric and focus on constructive dialogue that fosters national unity.

"Instead of insults and political bickering, let’s build together.

"There’s nothing Kenya cannot achieve if we prioritize real governance over mere showmanship."

With his bold statement, Archbishop Muheria has added his voice to the growing chorus demanding accountability from the Ruto administration - challenging it to stop the PR stunts and start delivering real change.

The Kenyan DAILY POST