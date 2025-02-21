Gloves off as Archbishop MUHERIA slams RUTO’s PR-driven leadership in scathing attack

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of prioritizing public relations over actual governance.
In a hard-hitting statement, Muheria coined the term “govertisement”
- a fusion of "government" and "advertisement" - to
describe what he sees as excessive self-promotion rather than meaningful policy
implementation.
"The government seems more focused on advertising itself
than delivering results," Muheria remarked.
"Government is not an advertising agency. It should be
about actions, not announcements. Let’s move from ‘govertisement’ to real
governance."
His remarks come amid growing public frustration over Kenya
Kwanza’s frequent project launches and policy pronouncements, with little
visible impact on the ground.
The Archbishop emphasized that real leadership means
delivering on critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and economic
stability, rather than making grandiose declarations.
"Stop telling us what you plan to do—just do it,"
Muheria asserted.
"We have capable leaders, resources, and experts. What
we need is actual delivery, especially for the poor."
He further called on politicians to tone down divisive
rhetoric and focus on constructive dialogue that fosters national unity.
"Instead of insults and political bickering, let’s build
together.
"There’s nothing Kenya cannot achieve if we prioritize
real governance over mere showmanship."
With his bold statement, Archbishop Muheria has added his
voice to the growing chorus demanding accountability from the Ruto
administration - challenging it to stop the PR stunts and start delivering
real change.
