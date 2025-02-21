Police shut down church after rogue pastor injures women during ritual beatings to ‘exorcise’ demons in Bomet - DETAILS

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Police in Bomet have shut down Bethel Church in Kapkwen, following shocking revelations that congregants were subjected to beatings as part of a ritual to expel demons.
Bomet County Police Commander, Edward Imbwaga, confirmed that
two women fled from the church’s altar after enduring severe beatings
administered by the pastor and his ushers.
The victims, identified as Mercy Rono (38) and Mercy
Cherotich (30), managed to escape and reported the abuse at Kapkwen Police
Station before receiving medical treatment at Bomet Health Centre.
According to Bomet County Health Chief Officer, Felix Langat,
both women sustained bruises across their bodies.
After treatment, they were referred back to the police to
fill out a P3 form for assault documentation.
Meanwhile, authorities have launched a manhunt for the pastor
and other church officials who evaded arrest.
Investigations are also underway to determine whether the
church is legally registered and how it has been operating.
“We are conducting inquiries into the church’s legality and
its long-running activities. Reports suggest that most members are women,” said
Commander Imbwaga.
Angry residents have since threatened to demolish the church
if it is allowed to reopen.
