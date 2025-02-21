Police shut down church after rogue pastor injures women during ritual beatings to ‘exorcise’ demons in Bomet - DETAILS







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Police in Bomet have shut down Bethel Church in Kapkwen, following shocking revelations that congregants were subjected to beatings as part of a ritual to expel demons.

Bomet County Police Commander, Edward Imbwaga, confirmed that two women fled from the church’s altar after enduring severe beatings administered by the pastor and his ushers.

The victims, identified as Mercy Rono (38) and Mercy Cherotich (30), managed to escape and reported the abuse at Kapkwen Police Station before receiving medical treatment at Bomet Health Centre.

According to Bomet County Health Chief Officer, Felix Langat, both women sustained bruises across their bodies.

After treatment, they were referred back to the police to fill out a P3 form for assault documentation.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched a manhunt for the pastor and other church officials who evaded arrest.

Investigations are also underway to determine whether the church is legally registered and how it has been operating.

“We are conducting inquiries into the church’s legality and its long-running activities. Reports suggest that most members are women,” said Commander Imbwaga.

Angry residents have since threatened to demolish the church if it is allowed to reopen.

