Murder Most Foul!! Wife of the patient whose throat was slit at the Kenyatta National Hospital speaks







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - The wife of the patient who was brutally murdered by an unknown individual at Kenyatta National Hospital has expressed her utter disbelief and sorrow over the horrific incident.

The patient identified as Gilbert Kinyua was found dead in his hospital bed by a nurse during a routine check on Friday morning.

His throat had been slit, with preliminary investigations indicating that the murder likely occurred between 3 and 6 am.

Kinyua’s wife, Susan Wanjiku, said she received a call from the hospital, urging her to come in to identity her husband’s body.

“I was told to go to the hospital to identify the body. After that, I was informed that his death was not natural and it was murder, his throat was slit. I do not know who did that beastly act,” Wanjiku revealed, still in shock over the senseless violence.

She added that she has no idea who would want to harm her husband and is left with more questions as the investigation continues.

“I do not know who would want to harm my husband,” she stated, speaking in a mix of grief and confusion.

Wanjiku was told that the investigation into her husband’s death is ongoing and that further details would be provided once it is concluded.

“I was told to wait for the investigations to be completed. We will be told what is next after that,” she explained.

A knife, believed to have been used in the murder, was recovered by the authorities.

Kenyatta National Hospital issued a statement expressing condolences to Kinyua’s family.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm an incident involving the tragic death of a patient at Kenyatta National Hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient’s family during this difficult time,” read the statement. The hospital further emphasized that “it is working closely with law enforcement agencies and has launched an internal investigation to uncover the facts surrounding the incident,” the statement read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST