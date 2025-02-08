Betting winner, SAMUEL MUTUMA, went to collect his cheque wearing a mask (VIDEO)

Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Samuel Mutuma won Ksh 1.4 million in the “Vuka Njaanuary” Aviator promotion game and went to collect his cheque wearing a mask.
Mutuma claims he wore a mask because he wants to remain
anonymous.
Speaking to Citizen TV after receiving his cheque, Mutuma
said he was having drinks with friends when he decided to participate in the
Aviator promotion game.
Luckily, he won Ksh 1.4 million after playing the game for
the first time.
Watch the video of the lucky winner
