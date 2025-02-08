Mystery surrounding the murder of a patient at KNH deepens as it emerges that CCTV cameras were not functional when the shocking incident happened







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Police are investigating the killing of a male patient who was attacked inside a ward at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The patient was found dead in his bed with his throat slit in what appears to be a deliberate attack.

Witnesses in the ward informed police and hospital officials that an unidentified intruder entered the ward and killed the patient early on the morning of Friday, February 7th.

Officers visited the scene and confirmed that an outsider had gained access to the ward before carrying out the attack.

Investigators learned that the hospital’s CCTV cameras were not operational at the time of the incident and it remains unclear how the failure went unnoticed for nearly four days.

KNH issued a statement this afternoon expressing deep sadness over the incident and confirming an internal investigation into the killing.

The attack has unsettled patients and their relatives at the country’s largest referral hospital as many now grapple with heightened fears over security vulnerabilities and the hospital’s capacity to safeguard those under its care.

The killing comes nine years after a similar attack inside the same hospital, in which a patient was brutally murdered in his hospital bed.

Cosmas Mutunga, a 42-year-old Procurement Manager, was found dead in November 2015 after being stabbed repeatedly inside Ward 8C.

Mutunga was attacked while sharing the ward with an incapacitated cancer patient who was unable to raise an alarm.

Three nurses were on duty on the night of his killing, but none reported hearing or witnessing the attack.

The only person present at the time was a 12-year-old patient who was deaf, mute, and unable to write.

Investigators later established that Mutunga was stabbed 42 times in a brutal act of violence carried out by a man and a woman.

A postmortem report revealed that his skull was crushed, his eyes were gouged out and one of his legs was shattered.

The attack exposed serious security lapses at the hospital, leading to widespread criticism over the facility’s ability to protect its patients.

The latest killing has reignited concerns over whether the hospital has taken sufficient measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

