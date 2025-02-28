Moving on swiftly? SARAH MTALII shares another cozy PHOTO with her ‘lawyer’ in Dubai after messy divorce from SIMOM KABU – Hapa Kuna maneno!







Friday, February 28, 2025 - Sarah Mtalii, formerly known as Sarah Kabu, has set tongues wagging after sharing a cozy photo with her lawyer, Peter Mwenda, while enjoying a luxurious getaway in Dubai.

Captioning the snap with "Abu Dhabi tour with my pillar of strength," Sarah looked absolutely giddy - leaving netizens convinced there’s more than just legal business between them.

Just two weeks ago, she posted another ‘matching outfits’ moment with Mwenda, calling him her "number one cheerleader."





Sarah insists they’re just friends, but let’s be real - if it quacks like a duck and waddles like a duck… well, you know the rest!

Below is the photo that has got tongues wagging.

The Kenyan DAILY POST