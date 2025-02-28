Tragedy strikes University of Eastern Africa - Baraton as student dies after road accident – RIP WINSUM JEBET (PHOTO)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - A somber mood has engulfed the University of Eastern Africa-Baraton following the tragic death of Winsum Jebet, a second-year medical student.

The 20-year-old succumbed while receiving treatment at a hospital in Eldoret after a fatal motorcycle accident along the Chepterit-Baraton Road.

Jebet was on her way to school when two motorcycles collided head-on, killing both riders on the spot.

Jebet, who hailed from Roseve in Emgwen, Nandi County, has left her family devastated.

"We lost her. As a family, we are really saddened. May God give us strength," said her relative, Francis Kemei.

May her soul rest in peace.

Below is Jebet’s photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST