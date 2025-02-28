Tragedy strikes University of Eastern Africa - Baraton as student dies after road accident – RIP WINSUM JEBET (PHOTO)

Friday, February 28, 2025 - A somber mood has engulfed the University of Eastern Africa-Baraton following the tragic death of Winsum Jebet, a second-year medical student.
The 20-year-old succumbed while receiving treatment at
a hospital in Eldoret after a fatal motorcycle accident along
the Chepterit-Baraton
Road.
Jebet was on her way to school when two motorcycles collided
head-on, killing both riders on the spot.
Jebet, who hailed from Roseve in Emgwen, Nandi County,
has left her family devastated.
"We lost her. As a family, we are really saddened. May God
give us strength," said her relative, Francis
Kemei.
May her soul rest in peace.
Below is Jebet’s photo.
