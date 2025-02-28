KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH displays flamboyance as he rocks Christian Louboutin Greggo Oxfords shoes worth Ksh 129,000 to an interview at Al Jazeera (PHOTO)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Ichung’wah, has sparked reactions on social media after he made an appearance in an explosive interview on Al Jazeera, rocking expensive shoes.

The vocal MP was rocking Christian Louboutin Greggo Oxfords shoes worth $1,045 (approximately Sh 129,000).

The high-end pair of designer shoes are crafted from patinated calf leather.

Photos of the shoes went viral, with Kenyans debating whether a top government official should be flaunting luxury brands while the country faces economic hardship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST