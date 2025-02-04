More details of the Nigerian LADY who threw 3 used sanitary pads at KQ staff emerge - She has a thriving corporate job (PHOTO)







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - A rogue Nigerian woman identified as Gloria Ibukun Omisore has been deported from Nairobi, Kenya, after an altercation with Kenya Airways (KQ) staff over visa issues escalated into what the airline termed as "inappropriate behaviour."

KQ said Ms Omisore was denied boarding for her connecting flight to Paris in France after failing to produce the required Schengen visa.

A Schengen visa allows travels to all European Union states but not the UK, which made it illegal for her to take the connecting flight.

The airline said that despite repeated explanations, she refused to comply and instead "resorted to inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at the staff members.

Omisore, who describes herself as a seasoned executive with over a decade experience driving business success across sectors such as finance and manufacturing, was deported to Nigeria after an agreement between KQ representatives and Nigerian Authorities.

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued a warning to Nigerian travelers, urging them to "desist from unruly behavior at any airport" and follow official complaint channels.

Below is a video of the mess she created at JKIA and her photo.