More details of the Nigerian LADY who threw 3 used sanitary pads at KQ staff emerge - She has a thriving corporate job (PHOTO)

Tuesday, February 4,
2025 - A rogue Nigerian woman identified as Gloria Ibukun Omisore has been
deported from Nairobi, Kenya, after an altercation with Kenya Airways (KQ)
staff over visa issues escalated into what the airline termed as "inappropriate
behaviour."
KQ said Ms Omisore was denied boarding for her connecting
flight to Paris in France after failing to produce the required Schengen visa.
A Schengen visa allows travels to all European Union states
but not the UK, which made it illegal for her to take the connecting flight.
The airline said that despite repeated explanations, she
refused to comply and instead "resorted to inappropriate behaviour by
removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at the staff members.
Omisore, who describes herself as a seasoned executive with
over a decade experience driving business success across sectors such as
finance and manufacturing, was deported to Nigeria after an agreement between
KQ representatives and Nigerian Authorities.
Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued a warning to
Nigerian travelers, urging them to "desist from unruly behavior at any
airport" and follow official complaint channels.
Below is a video of the mess she created at JKIA and her
photo.
Why would Ms Gloria Ibukun Omisore throw used sanitary towels with blood at @KenyaAirways male workers? Did she tell you that's why the senior female worker had to chip in as a woman and defend her male workers from bullshit? pic.twitter.com/EEwZCfLROv— 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐊𝐢𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞 (@Wesley_Kibande) February 3, 2025
0 Comments