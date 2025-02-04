MILKA TEGISI, the LADY who went viral after being humiliated by Pastor NG’ANG’A officially joins a city restaurant as a staff member (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - What seemed like humiliation has turned into a blessing for one Milka Tegisi.

Milka is the lady who had visited Neno Evangelism Centre seeking financial assistance from Pastor Ng’ang’a to pay rent and school fees for her children.

However, the controversial preacher dismissed her in front of the congregation, telling her to seek help from Governor Johnson Sakaja.

After the video of her encounter went viral, kind-hearted Kenyans rallied behind her, contributing over KSh 400,000 to get her back on her feet.

She was also offered a job at the Expressway Lounge situated along Mombasa Road.

Below are photos of Milka signing her contract and officially joining the restaurant as a staff member.

The Kenyan DAILY POST