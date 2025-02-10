Lawyer DANSTAN OMARI sues KCB bank for defamation after listing him on CRB erroneously - See the amount he allegedly owes the bank







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Prominent city lawyer, Danstan Omari, has taken legal action against a local bank for defamation, alleging that it erroneously listed him on the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) over a purported loan default.

Omari claims the bank reported him for defaulting on a non-performing KSh 63,509 loan, a move he argues has severely injured his reputation.

According to court documents, Omari is seeking aggravated damages from the bank, accusing it of reckless action.

His lawyer, Shadrack Wambui, stated that Omari only discovered the listing in December 2024 when he sought a loan from another bank.

He was allegedly informed via email by TransUnion Credit Bureau that Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) had listed him in default.

“The report erroneously claimed I had arrears of KSh 63,509 from a loan defaulted on December 1, 2016, with a listing date of October 11, 2016,” Omari stated.

He insists the loan had been fully settled through a check-off system, an automated deduction mechanism.

Omari argues that despite notifying the bank, no corrective action was taken.

He claims the false listing has caused him emotional distress, jeopardizing his career and political aspirations - he recently declared interest in the Nairobi senatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

Omari is demanding that the bank retracts the CRB listing, issue an apology, and compensate him for reputational and financial harm.

A pre-trial hearing is set for April 2, 2025, before Principal Magistrate Hosea Mwangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST