MILKA TEGISI, the needy woman who was humiliated by Pastor NG’ANG’A given a house by the Government - She will move into the house in the next 2 months (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Milka Tegisi, the needy woman from Mukuru Kwa Njenga Slums, who was humiliated by Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a, will soon be a proud home owner.

According to renowned philanthropist Sammy Ondimu Ngare, Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has promised Milka a house under the Government’s Affordable Housing Program.

She visited the Affordable Housing offices in Upperhill and filled all the documents required to get the house.

She will move into the new house in the next two months.





