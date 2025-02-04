Kenyan Architects slam President RUTO over ‘the mutilation of State House’ following recent renovation - Read the hard-hitting statement!







Tuesday, February 3, 2025 - The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) has expressed deep concerns over ongoing renovations at State House, warning that key changes may erode its historical and cultural significance.

While acknowledging the need for structural upgrades, AAK fears that the original neo-classical design, crafted in 1907 by Sir Herbert Baker, is being lost.

State House, with its symmetrical proportions and signature columns, has long symbolized Kenya’s political and social evolution.

However, recent modifications - including replacing the iconic red roofing tiles, deepening the roof parapet, and merging two entrances - risk compromising its original integrity.

AAK also notes that key features, such as chimneys, are now obscured, raising concerns about whether historical elements were preserved.

Comparing these changes to the demolition of the Uhuru Park Pavilion, AAK stresses that national landmarks must be safeguarded.

Globally, historic Government buildings like Ethiopia’s National Jubilee Palace and the U.S. White House are carefully preserved, and Kenya should adopt similar strategies.

The association urges the Government to halt further alterations, establish conservation guidelines, and consult experts. AAK has convened a working group to advise on heritage-sensitive renovations.

President Arch. Florence Nyole issued the statement on February 3, 2025.

