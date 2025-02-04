This is unacceptable! BABU OWINO sends a protest letter to President SULUHU after he was detained and declared ‘persona non grata’ in Tanzania.







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has condemned his December 2024 detention by Tanzanian authorities at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

In a letter to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, he termed the incident a violation of his rights as a Kenyan and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member.

Owino protested the "unjustified" detention, demanding accountability and emphasizing his diplomatic standing within the East African region.

When sharing copies of the letter on his socials, the vocal MP wrote:

“Tanzanian President Suluhu should explain to the Great People of Embakasi East Republic and Kenyans why her Government detained me for 3 Hours at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

“When she comes to Kenya we welcome her as a friend but when a sitting member of Parliament goes to Tanzania she frustrates him.

“This is unacceptable.”

