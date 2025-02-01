MILKA TEGISI, the LADY who was humiliated by Pastor NG’ANG’A, secures a job in a city restaurant as Kenyans raise over 400k for her (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Milka Tegisi, the woman who was publicly shamed by Pastor Ng’ang’a, can now breathe easy after Kenyans came through for her in a big way.

Milka had visited the Neno Evangelism Centre, hoping for financial assistance to pay rent and school fees for her children.

However, instead of compassion, the controversial preacher dismissed her in front of the congregation, telling her to seek help from Governor Johnson Sakaja or report the matter to the police since her house had already been locked.

But what seemed like humiliation has turned into a blessing!

After the video of her encounter went viral, kind-hearted Kenyans rallied behind her, contributing over KSh 400,000 to get her back on her feet.

And that’s not all—Milka has now secured a job at the popular ExpressWay Lounge, giving her a steady source of income and long-term stability. To top it off, she has also received a brand-new phone as part of her fresh start.

Below are photos of the Milka with the management of the restaurant.

