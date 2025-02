Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Tragedy struck Dr. Aggrey High School in Taita Taveta County, as students heading home after a dormitory fire were involved in a road accident at Josa along the Wundanyi-Mwatate Road.

The school had been closed earlier today following a fire outbreak in one of the dormitories, forcing the administration to send students home

However, their journey home ended in disaster, with several casualties reported.

