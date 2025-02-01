JULIUS OROMO shares PHOTOs on a flight with WAVINYA MARIA amid KHALIF KAIRO’s woes







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Julius Oromo, an activist, has shared photos with Khalif Kairo's lover, Wavinya Maria, days after she deleted the car dealer's photos from her Instagram account, fuelling rumours about their breakup.

The old photos have had Kenyans questioning the nature of their relationship amidst Kairo's woes.

Julius has not addressed why he has decided to re-share old photos of the gorgeous Wavinya on his social media pages.

Wavinya looked comfortable in the man’s presence and even smiled for the selfies.

The photos have been trending on social media as Kairo faces endless legal tussles after defrauding multiple clients.

