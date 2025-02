Saturday, February 15, 2025 - An X user was served a demand letter by his Kikuyu baby mama on Valentine’s Day and informed that he is supposed to appear at Kikuyu Law Courts on 19th March 2025 for a child custody case hearing.

A rider called him and told him to pin his location, thinking that he had been sent to deliver a Valentine’s Gift, only to receive the demand letter.

He is fighting over the custody of their daughter with his baby mama.

