Here is the viral video of popular SDA Pastor, MOKORO, giving men tips on marriage, ‘mechi’ and ladies with big ‘assets’ (WATCH)

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - A video of popular SDA preacher, Pastor Mokoro, dishing out candid bedroom advice to men has sent social media into a frenzy!
Preaching on marriage, the outspoken pastor dropped some
eyebrow-raising wisdom - reminding men that "it’s not about size, but how you use what
you have."
She further warned those obsessed with curvy women,
insisting that while they may be eye-catching, there’s more to a relationship
than just appearances.
Pastor Mokoro emphasized that marriage isn’t just about
physical pleasure, urging men to focus on emotional and spiritual connections.
Her bold remarks have left netizens divided - some praising
her for keeping it real, others questioning whether such topics belong on the
pulpit.
Watch video and reactions below.
Hii church iko wapi buana? pic.twitter.com/35lhBstrjh— James🇰🇪 (@MrJamesKe) February 13, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments