Here is the viral video of popular SDA Pastor, MOKORO, giving men tips on marriage, ‘mechi’ and ladies with big ‘assets’ (WATCH)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - A video of popular SDA preacher, Pastor Mokoro, dishing out candid bedroom advice to men has sent social media into a frenzy!

Preaching on marriage, the outspoken pastor dropped some eyebrow-raising wisdom - reminding men that "it’s not about size, but how you use what you have."

She further warned those obsessed with curvy women, insisting that while they may be eye-catching, there’s more to a relationship than just appearances.

Pastor Mokoro emphasized that marriage isn’t just about physical pleasure, urging men to focus on emotional and spiritual connections.

Her bold remarks have left netizens divided - some praising her for keeping it real, others questioning whether such topics belong on the pulpit.

Watch video and reactions below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST