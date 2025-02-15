Beautiful Kenyan Slay queen shares a VIDEO having a good time with Prof. GEORGE WAJACKOYA and tongues are wagging (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - A little-known slay queen has sparked reactions on social media after dropping a video of herself vibing with none other than Roots Party leader and ex-presidential candidate, Prof. George Wajackoya, during a road trip.

In the video, the cool professor is behind the wheel, nodding to a classic benga jam as the lady excitedly records the moment.

Wajackoya, known for his bold politics, seems just as skilled at unwinding - especially in the company of a beautiful lady!

Watch the video below.

Proffesor George Wajackoyah ladies and Gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/iM8AHAea9r — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 14, 2025

