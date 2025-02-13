GAITHO exposes KIMANI ICHUNG’WA’s multi-million apartment block built from proceeds of corruption in Wangige – Construction started after RUTO took office in 2022







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Popular social media commentator and aspiring politician, Francis Gaitho, has accused Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, of owning a multi-million apartment block in Wangige, allegedly built using proceeds of corruption.

According to Gaitho, construction of the 14-floor building began in 2022 after President William Ruto took office.

He further alleged that over 10 workers died during the round-the-clock construction, yet their families have never been compensated.

Read his post below.

ICHUNG’WA’S BLOOD-STAINED TOWERS: A MONUMENT OF CORRUPTION?

Along Wangige-Mwimuto Road, just opposite Wangige Hospital, stands Kitisuru Falls Residence—six towering 14-floor apartments that appeared almost overnight.

Their owner? Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah. Construction of these buildings kicked off barely a month after President Ruto took office in 2022.

Day and night, Fundis worked under powerful floodlights, racing to complete them.

But behind this rush was a dark truth—more than 10 workers lost their lives on-site.

Their families received no compensation, no justice—just silence.

Now, the apartments are fully complete and suspiciously placed on the market immediately.

Why the rush to sell? What was the real source of funding?

Is this money laundering in broad daylight?

Were these towers built using taxpayers’ money or looted public funds?

Kiambu residents, wake up!

This is not just another real estate project—this is a crime scene.

Who will speak for the dead? Who will question the billions behind this project?

Or will we remain silent as a few people loot and enrich themselves at the expense of the common mwananchi?

The Kenyan DAILY POST