KARANGU bought a Harrier for his former side-chick turned second wife CAROL while his wife uses a Demio - Listen how she exposed him on Tiktok Live (AUDIO)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, and his estranged wife, Trizah Njeri, had a heated argument on Tiktok Live after Trizah accused him of favoring his second wife, Carol Kim.

Trizah lamented that while she drives a Demio despite being married to Karangu for 13 years, his second wife drives a Harrier.

Karangu bought his second wife the Harrier last year in August.

Trizah advised Karangu to talk to men in polygamous marriages and learn how he should treat his wives.

Listen to the audio.

