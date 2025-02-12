Bulletproof windows and a rooftop helipad - Interesting features of UHURU’s Sh700 million mansion that belonged to the Aga Khan and sits next to State House (PHOTO)







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Ksh700 million mansion that is tucked away along Dennis Pritt Road and near State House, Nairobi, is more than just a luxurious home - it’s a piece of history.

Before becoming a Kenyatta family treasure, this grand residence belonged to the Aga Khan dynasty, housing both the late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV and his father.

Originally named Caledonian House, the property has undergone an incredible transformation.

Once a modest colonial-era bungalow, it has evolved into a modern fortress featuring bulletproof windows, plush bedrooms, a rooftop helipad, an office suite, and a stunning swimming pool.

The mansion holds a rich past, having served as the childhood home of Prince Karim and his brother, Prince Amyn, during World War II.

Their mother, Princess Joan, initially sought refuge in Cairo before relocating them to Nairobi for safety.

The semi-detached house became their sanctuary amidst global turmoil.

In a historic gesture just a week before Kenya’s independence in 1963, the Aga Khan family gifted the home to Jomo Kenyatta, alongside a Sh1 million donation.

Upon taking office in 2013, Uhuru Kenyatta modernized the mansion, which now serves as the headquarters of the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute, dedicated to governance and leadership research.