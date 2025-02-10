EXPOSED!! Land CS ALICE WAHOME and her daughter are obtaining titles fraudulently as affected parties move to EACC to request investigations







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome is on the spot for allegedly using her power to interfere with land cases within Nairobi courts.

Through her daughter’s law firm, Wahome and Okedi Advocates, the powerful Lands CS is alleged to have been facilitating forgery and awarding fraudulent title deeds. She then uses her power to ensure some land matters collapse.

According to sources, the CS has been using proxies at the land registry to fraudulently produce and award title deeds on lands within Nairobi, some of which have pending cases and others yet to go to court.

The affected parties are said to be moving to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to request investigations into the said CS alongside her daughter’s law firm.

The Kenyan DAILY POST