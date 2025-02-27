LADY causes a stir in downtown Nairobi as she dares Kanjo askaris to arrest her - Was she mentally disturbed (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - This video of a woman challenging Nairobi County askaris to arrest her in downtown Nairobi has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions.

The footage captures the woman, carrying a backpack, walking near a county enforcement van as bystanders warn her about a possible arrest.

Instead of fleeing, she boldly confronts the Askaris, kicking the van and clinging to it as it moves.

Her audacious antics attract a curious crowd eager to witness the spectacle.

The incident has raised concerns, with many netizens speculating that the woman might be mentally unstable.

Watch the video below.

Huyu ni wa Kenya power ametumwa kurevenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/40IU7DfkZi — SLYVIA _SSARU (@smileycherry2) February 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST