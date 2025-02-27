CCTV footage showing the moment a saloon car overturned while overtaking in a corner sparks reactions – Was a woman involved? (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - This CCTV footage of a saloon car overturning while attempting a reckless overtake on a sharp corner has left tongues wagging.

The video captures the driver trying to pass an approaching Uber vehicle on the curbside, only to lose control and overturn.

The bizarre incident has drawn mixed reactions online, with some speculating that the driver hit a wall, while others humorously suggest he was distracted by a beautiful woman - either inside the car or passing by.

Watch the video and reactions below.

What might be the cause? pic.twitter.com/BhWAYpsinV — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 26, 2025