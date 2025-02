Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Drama erupted at a public function attended by the former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, after some goons hired to attack him were cornered by his supporters.

It is believed that the state-sponsored goons had been sent to the function to cause mayhem and attack Gachagua.

However, their plans failed after Gachagua’s youthful supporters overpowered them as police watched from a distance.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST