KINDIKI tells GACHAGUA to stop politicking for the sake of development in Mt Kenya region







Saturday February 1, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, to stop playing retrogressive politics in Mt Kenya region.

Speaking in Kieni when he inspected the upgrading to bitumen standards of the Endarasha - Watuka Road and the launch of a last mile electricity connectivity project under REREC, Kindiki said Gachagua should stop politics in Mt Kenya since it is affecting the region in terms of development.

‘Kwa sasa hivi serikali inajihusisha kwa mambo ya kutatua mashida ya Wakenya…hatuna wakati wa ugomvi, vita kwa sasa,” he said.

The tour by Kindiki that was seen as one meant to pave way for President William Ruto's imminent return to Nyeri, came with gifts; Ksh.17 billion worth of road infrastructure, and Ksh.8.7 billion for the Mt. Kenya region last mile electricity connections.

“Wakati wa siasa ukifika si tutapiga siasa…there’s no point of engaging in politics right now...because if we do wananchi will suffer,” Kindiki stated.

Since Gachagua's hounding out of office, no one from the presidency had set foot in Nyeri. Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Mukurwe-ini MP, John Kaguchia, and his Tetu counterpart Geoffrey Wandeto, who are Gachagua's allies in the county, skipped the Deputy President's event.

