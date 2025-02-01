Detectives arrest 3 notorious robbers who killed a watchman after raiding a hardware store along the Kisumu-Busia Highway (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Three notorious suspects, Albert Otieno, Farid Kimutai and John Okumu, linked to a series of robbery with violence incidents that have plagued Gem Yala Sub- County and surrounding areas, have finally been arrested.

Detectives have been actively pursuing the suspects for their involvement in a robbery with violence incident that took place on January 3, 2025, at a timber yard and hardware store near Ulumbi Junction along the Kisumu-Busia Highway.

On that day, the trio mercilessly attacked and killed the watchman, Jesse Kalasinga, 40, and brazenly stole assorted hardware goods.

In a shocking display of brutality, on January 20, 2025, at Nyang’oma Market, the three together with their accomplices vandalized a transformer, causing a power outage in the said market.

They thereafter ruthlessly killed the watchman, Absalom Sande, aged 29, and seriously injured another, Francis Nyambese, aged 42, before breaking into a phone accessories shop and stealing a Dell laptop, three smartphones, and other valuables.



The suspects continued their reign of terror on January 29, 2025, at Yala Market, where they fatally injured guards Jesse Otieno, 35, and Edward Ochieng, 40.

They afterwards broke into a shop and made off with assorted airtime scratch cards, smartphones and valuable merchandise.



After meeting their waterloo, the suspects are in police custody, undergoing processing as they await their court appearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST