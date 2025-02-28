Hilarious VIDEO of a man pretending to be crippled while crossing the road - He duped motorists and they slowed down to let him pass



Friday, February 28, 2025 - A hilarious video has emerged showing the moment a young man disguised himself as a cripple and duped motorists.

The motorists had to slow down to let him pass, thinking that he was physically challenged.

Bystanders couldn’t help but burst into laughter after seeing how the cunning man duped the motorists.

Watch the hilarious video.

