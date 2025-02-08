KHALIF KAIRO’s woes deepen as his popular car yard along Kiambu Road is closed down and the space taken over by another dealer (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - The popular Kai & Karo car yard owned by controversial city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, has been closed down.

Reports indicate that another car dealer has taken over the space after Kairo defaulted on rent payment, prompting the landlord to chase him away.





Kairo's woes began after he was taken to court by several clients for defrauding them.

The disgruntled clients paid millions of shillings to Kairo expecting him to ship in cars for them from UK and Japan, only for him to disappear with the money.

The flashy car dealer defrauded clients to fund his flamboyant lifestyle and spoil beautiful Instagram models like Wavinya Maria and Cera Imani.

The 28-year-old car dealer is currently broke after squandering his money on expensive vacation trips abroad and women.

Watch the video.

Finally @kai_and_karo closed down. The yard is taken over by another car dealership. Now going into full time wash wash Huko Dubai. @KhalifKairo you will never run for long. pic.twitter.com/bRUcdkxhjl — Rein (@Asamoh_) February 8, 2025