Exposing notorious conman ISAAC MACHARIA as detectives launch a manhunt for him - Transact business with him at your own risk (PHOTO)







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Victims of a large-scale land fraud scheme have exposed a Kiambu businessman for orchestrating a complex real estate scam that has left multiple buyers counting losses.

The culprit, named Isaac Macharia, is said to be the director of Vuka Land Realtors & Eastlink Shelters, companies that have been operating in Nairobi and Kiambu counties, targeting land buyers in Ithanga, Thika, Ruiru and Juja with fraudulent deals.

Macharia, who is currently on the radar of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), has been defrauding dozens of buyers by promising land ownership before disappearing without delivering title deeds or facilitating property transfers.

Victims claim that he uses aggressive marketing tactics, including staged site visits and fake ownership documents, to convince buyers to part with their money.

His last known residence is in Kasarani, Seasons area, and he operates using multiple phone numbers, raising concerns that he may be using different identities to avoid detection.

Many of his victims have attempted to reach him, but he frequently switches off his phones, making it difficult to track him down. Authorities have urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to DCI offices in Juja, Thika, Ruiru, or Kenol.





Meanwhile, victims have called for swift action against the businessman, warning that his fraudulent dealings continue to lure unsuspecting buyers into financial ruin.

Investigators are now gathering evidence from affected clients as efforts to arrest Macharia intensify.

Below is what one of his victims had to say.

"Hi Cyprian. I hope you’re doing well. I want to bring to your attention a major land fraud scheme involving Isaac Macharia (ID: 30023101), the director of Vuka Land Realtors & Eastlink Shelters. He has scammed multiple clients in Ithanga, Thika, Ruiru and Juja, taking millions of money for non-existent land deals.

Isaac regularly switches off his phones as he is currently being tracked by the DCI, making it difficult for victims to reach him. Many people have lost their hard-earned money, and his fraudulent activities need to be exposed to prevent more victims. We urge members of the public who may know his whereabouts to report to DCI Juja, Thika, Ruiru, or Kenol immediately.

The Kenyan DAILY POST