KHALIF KAIRO’s ex-girlfriend, CERA IMANI, shares a video goofing with her ‘new’ man as KAIRO wallows in debt (WATCH)







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - While Khalif Kairo drowns in court battles and fraud allegations, his ex, Cera Imani, is out here living her best life.

The stunning influencer seems to have moved on swiftly, and if her latest video is anything to go by, she’s already cozying up to a new man.

In the viral clip, Cera playfully serves an unidentified man a meal in what looks like a cheeky skit - but fans aren't convinced it’s just acting.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST