Swimming in Money!! VIDEO of the multi-million mall that President WILLIAM RUTO is building in Nakuru







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - President William Ruto has expanded his investment in the lucrative real estate industry by constructing a mall in Nakuru city.

The multi-million mall is located on a prime piece of land and once it’s complete, it will be a landmark in the fast-growing city.

A video of the expansive mall was shared on X by blogger Francis Gaitho.

Gaitho accused Ruto of looting public funds to expand his business empire.

Watch the video.

PROCEEDS OF CRIME:



Someone tells me that this mall under construction in Nakuru is William Ruto’s.



After murdering other people’s children, he still has the audacity of investing for his own kids. They will not enjoy this ill-gotten wealth in peace. pic.twitter.com/NKdBIhb5DC — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) February 8, 2025

