Swimming in Money!! VIDEO of the multi-million mall that President WILLIAM RUTO is building in Nakuru



Sunday, February 9, 2025 - President William Ruto has expanded his investment in the lucrative real estate industry by constructing a mall in Nakuru city.

The multi-million mall is located on a prime piece of land and once it’s complete, it will be a landmark in the fast-growing city.

A video of the expansive mall was shared on X by blogger Francis Gaitho.

Gaitho accused Ruto of looting public funds to expand his business empire.

Watch the video.

