Drama as content creator GEORGINA NJENGA breaks down in a police station over alleged assault – Here is the video that she has since deleted

Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Digital content creator and influencer Georgina Njenga is the talk of the town after sharing a video of herself crying inside a police station, claiming she was assaulted.
In a raw and emotional Instagram Live, Georgina vented
her frustrations, accusing the authorities of dragging their feet.
She lamented that her alleged assailant hadn’t even recorded
a statement, branding the situation as unfair.
"Somebody has assaulted me for no reason! If they’re not
writing a statement, it’s not fair!" she cried out, her voice trembling.
While she didn’t disclose the name of the assailant, a man - whose
face remains unseen - can be heard in the background accusing Georgina of
hitting him with a bottle.
Netizens are wondering if her new mystery boyfriend,
whom she recently introduced is the said perpetrator.
However, shortly after the video went viral, Georgina, who
previously dated ex-Machachari star Tyler Mbaya, with whom she
shares a child, deleted it and reassured fans that she was okay.
Watch the video below.
February 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments