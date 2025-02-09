Drama as content creator GEORGINA NJENGA breaks down in a police station over alleged assault – Here is the video that she has since deleted







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Digital content creator and influencer Georgina Njenga is the talk of the town after sharing a video of herself crying inside a police station, claiming she was assaulted.

In a raw and emotional Instagram Live, Georgina vented her frustrations, accusing the authorities of dragging their feet.

She lamented that her alleged assailant hadn’t even recorded a statement, branding the situation as unfair.

"Somebody has assaulted me for no reason! If they’re not writing a statement, it’s not fair!" she cried out, her voice trembling.

While she didn’t disclose the name of the assailant, a man - whose face remains unseen - can be heard in the background accusing Georgina of hitting him with a bottle.

Netizens are wondering if her new mystery boyfriend, whom she recently introduced is the said perpetrator.

However, shortly after the video went viral, Georgina, who previously dated ex-Machachari star Tyler Mbaya, with whom she shares a child, deleted it and reassured fans that she was okay.

