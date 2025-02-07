Kenyans mourn legendary broadcaster, LEONARD MAMBO MBOTELA, with glowing tributes - Rest in Peace Gentle Giant!







Friday, February 7, 2025 - Legendary Kenyan journalist and broadcaster, Leonard Mambo Mbotela, has passed away at the age of 85 in Nairobi.

From his iconic show, "Je, Huu Ni Ungwana?" to his electrifying football commentaries in the 80s, he entertained, educated and championed integrity, with his storytelling legacy inspiring generations of journalists.

He also played a key role in public discourse, notably during the 1982 coup attempt where he was coerced into announcing the coup.

Kenyans of all walks of life have taken to social media to pay tribute to the gentle giant of Kenyan media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST