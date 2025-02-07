Reactions as High Court rules AZIMIO Coalition is the Majority in Parliament, quashing WETANGULA’s ruling that declared Kenya Kwanza Majority







Friday, February 7, 2025 - A three-judge bench of the High Court has ruled that the Kenya Kwanza coalition, led by President William Ruto, is not the majority party in the National Assembly.

The court found that Speaker Moses Wetang’ula violated the Constitution in determining Kenya Kwanza’s majority status.

The ruling stems from a decision made by Wetang’ula on October 6th, 2022, when he reassigned 14 MPs from various parties to Kenya Kwanza, shifting the balance in its favor.

However, the court found no justifiable basis for this move and nullified the declaration.

According to Wetang’ula’s determination, Kenya Kwanza had 179 MPs, while the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition had 157. However, official records from the Registrar of Political Parties showed that as of April 21, 2022, Azimio comprised 26 parties, while Kenya Kwanza had only 15.

The court ruled that Wetang’ula had no authority to override official records without presenting valid coalition agreements.

“The Speaker cannot fault the Registrar of Political Parties. Without post-election agreements, his decision lacked legal basis,” the judges stated.

Justices John Chigiti, Lawrence Mugambi, and Jairus Ngaah, in a unanimous verdict, criticized Wetang’ula for failing to uphold constitutional principles, emphasizing that the Speaker must remain neutral.

They warned that any constitutional violations by the Speaker could undermine public trust in Parliament, urging strict adherence to the law to safeguard democracy.

Reacting to the ruling, a section of Kenyans have taken to social media, to castigate Wetangula, accusing him of making decisions that have no basis in law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST