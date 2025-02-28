Kenyan soulful singer NIKITA KERING shares hot PHOTO celebrating 23rd birthday but netizens are not having it - See PHOTO and reactions!







Friday, February 28, 2025 - Kenyan songbird Nikita Kering set social media ablaze after sharing a sizzling photo to mark her 23rd birthday.

While some fans gushed over her beauty, others couldn’t help but question if the Ex and Tragedy hitmaker truly looks her age.

The photo sparked a heated debate with some netizens insisting that Gen Zs are aging faster than past generations.

Nikita, who shot to fame in 2019 after bagging two AFRIMA Awards at just 17, maintains she was born on February 26, 2002.

However, online detectives aren't convinced.

What do you think, does she really look 23?

See the photo and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST