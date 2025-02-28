Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
Home
News
Politics
Editorial
Entertainment
Gossip
Media
Features
Photos
Lifestyle
Home
Forum
This PHOTO of ‘Mr. Yes Sir’ DP KITHURE KINDIKI has sparked hilarious reactions online - Kenyans are ungovernable!
This PHOTO of ‘Mr. Yes Sir’ DP KITHURE KINDIKI has sparked hilarious reactions online - Kenyans are ungovernable!
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Tags
Editorial
Forum
Newer
Older
You may like these posts
Post a Comment
0 Comments
Search for stories on DAILY POST
Latest Posts
5/recent/post-list
Follow us
Follow us on X
Follow @twitter
Follow us on facebook
Contact Us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
Popular Posts
Trending!! Married woman confronts her husband’s side chic in public - See how she embarrassed her (VIDEO)
February 26, 2025
SHOCK as it emerges that one of GACHAGUA’s son is into drugs, had an affair with a nurse and attempted to take his own life - Here is why he was fired from Mbagathi Hospital
February 26, 2025
Meet CATHERINE OCHAKO, a rogue staff fired by Del Monte Kenya after accessing the company’s payroll system and adjusting her basic salary from Ksh 91, 105 to Ksh 200,000 while on sick leave (PHOTOs)
February 26, 2025
Men will humble you!! See how this slay queen was rendered a single mother! She was once a party animal (VIDEO)
February 27, 2025
Forced apology? Former Kameme FM presenter, WAMBUI WA NJIHIA, turns around after accusing her husband of infidelity and parading his alleged side chick on social media (LOOK)
February 26, 2025
Contact us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
FROM
Editor's Picks
5/News/post-list
Politics
5/Politics/post-list
Copyright ©
DAILY POST
Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
0 Comments