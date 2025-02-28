A whistleblower exposes secret plan by cartels in RUTO’s government to demolish the iconic Bomas of Kenya - Employees warned against speaking to the media







Friday, February 28, 2025 - Something is brewing within Bomas of Kenya, where, according to insider sources, management may be quietly advancing plans to demolish the iconic auditorium while possibly sending employees on unpaid leave.

Sources suggest that in a closed-door meeting, staff were abruptly informed of the decision and reportedly instructed to remain silent, with management presenting it as part of a broader redevelopment plan.

However, confidential information from those familiar with the situation hints at deeper concerns.

Some employees claim they have been warned against speaking to journalists, while reports indicate that Bomas management might have been deducting loan repayments from salaries without remitting them to lenders.

“Good afternoon Cyprian. I have very credible info from an insider source in the BOMAS of Kenya. Something very fishy, almost Adani-like, is going on in there. All the employees were called for an impromptu meeting on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and were informed that the BOMAS Auditorium is going to be demolished by the end of this week, probably today or tomorrow, Saturday.

The top management is telling the employees that the government is planning to build an International Bomas Complex that will see salaries and benefits for employees revised upwards. Meanwhile, the employees will be sent home for three months on unpaid leave.

The employees have been instructed not to say a word about this, and in case any journalists or media people approach them, they should say that it's just normal renovations.

I am also credibly informed that for the past four months, the Bomas management has been deducting bank loan installments from their employees’ salaries but has not been remitting the same to the lenders. You can confirm this from Cooperative Bank. Do your digging. The Bomas Board of Management met yesterday for final discussions. The Bomas of Kenya Auditorium is going to the ground by the end of this week. Report this and save our national monument. Also, people’s livelihoods are on the line here. Hide my ID, please.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST