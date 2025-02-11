Kenyan man reveals what his girlfriend asked him to do after they had ‘fun’ at his place and tongues are wagging - See the trending post and reactions







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - An X user has sparked reactions after sharing a screenshot of a heated exchange with his girlfriend!

In the viral conversation, the man expresses his frustration after finding his girlfriend’s ‘inner-clothes’ left in his bathroom.

Rather than apologizing or offering to pick them up, the girlfriend fires back with a shocking response:

“Wash them or throw them away.”

She then flips the script, accusing him of being ungrateful despite the time they spend together.

She even claimed that his refusal to wash her ‘clothes’ might mean he’s cheating!

According to her, the only reason he’d be uncomfortable with her clothes in his house is if he’s worried about other women finding them.

Surprising, the guy caves and agrees to wash the clothes!

See the post and reactions below

