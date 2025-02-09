Police launch a manhunt for a man who brutally murdered his girlfriend in Kajiado and called police directing them to where the body was then vanished.

Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Police in Kajiado County have launched a manhunt for Denis Kipkirui Kemei, a 27-year-old man who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Risper Ngendo Munene.
The shocking incident occurred on February 3rd in
Olooltepes sub-location, Oloosirkon, within Isinya sub-county.
According to a police report, Kemei, who worked as a
caretaker, allegedly killed Risper before calling Isinya Police Station to
report the crime.
However, before officers could arrive, he vanished without a
trace.
On Saturday, February 8, detectives visited the crime scene
and found the victim’s body inside a locked house.
The body was covered with a blanket on the bed and showed
signs of strangulation, with visible black marks on the limbs and neck.
Police suspect she had been dead for several days, as the
body was already decomposing.
Preliminary investigations indicate that Risper had traveled
to visit Kemei before the tragic incident.
The deceased’s remains have been transferred to Nairobi
Funeral Home (City Mortuary) for a postmortem examination as they work to
establish the motive behind the killing.
Meanwhile, police are urging the public to provide any
information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, who remains at large.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments