REVEALED!! Why KEN MIJUNGU has abruptly left TV47 barely a month after joining the media house from KTN!

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Seasoned journalist Ken Mijungu has made a surprise exit from TV47, just weeks after joining the fast growing media house.
Mijungu’s abrupt departure, confirmed through an official
letter dated February 22, 2025, has left many wondering what really went down
behind the scenes.
The letter, issued by Cape Media Ltd - the parent company of
TV47 - formally revoked Mijungu’s service agreement, which had only been signed
on January 31, 2025.
Interestingly, the termination came after Mijungu himself
requested time off to reflect on his role at the station.
Following this, the management opted to terminate his
contract immediately.
While the exact reasons for his departure remain
undisclosed, TV47 has hinted at a possible future collaboration, stating:
"We shall be pleased to engage with you on future
possibilities."
Mijungu’s entry into TV47 was seen as a power move, given
his extensive experience in political and current affairs journalism.
Having previously worked with CCTV Africa, MediaMax, NTV,
and KTN News, his sudden exit has sparked speculation.
What really happened? Was there internal friction, or did he
simply have a change of heart?
Only time will tell!
Stay tuned for updates
The Kenyan DAILY POST
