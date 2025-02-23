REVEALED!! Why KEN MIJUNGU has abruptly left TV47 barely a month after joining the media house from KTN!







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Seasoned journalist Ken Mijungu has made a surprise exit from TV47, just weeks after joining the fast growing media house.

Mijungu’s abrupt departure, confirmed through an official letter dated February 22, 2025, has left many wondering what really went down behind the scenes.

The letter, issued by Cape Media Ltd - the parent company of TV47 - formally revoked Mijungu’s service agreement, which had only been signed on January 31, 2025.

Interestingly, the termination came after Mijungu himself requested time off to reflect on his role at the station.

Following this, the management opted to terminate his contract immediately.

While the exact reasons for his departure remain undisclosed, TV47 has hinted at a possible future collaboration, stating:

"We shall be pleased to engage with you on future possibilities."

Mijungu’s entry into TV47 was seen as a power move, given his extensive experience in political and current affairs journalism.

Having previously worked with CCTV Africa, MediaMax, NTV, and KTN News, his sudden exit has sparked speculation.

What really happened? Was there internal friction, or did he simply have a change of heart?

Only time will tell!

Stay tuned for updates

The Kenyan DAILY POST