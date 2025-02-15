Women advise KARANGU WA MURAYA’s first wife, TRIZAH, to walk out of her troubled marriage after she almost took her own life at night - Curse his second wife







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Karangu Muraya’s first wife, Trizah, is trending after she was rescued by a friend in the middle of the night when she threatened to take her own life.

Trizah posted a distressing message on her WhatsApp status, threatening to take her own life over marital woes.

She accused Karangu of abandoning her and their kids for his second wife, Carol Kim.

Trizah’s friend, Tata Wa Essy, a popular Tiktoker, was forced to rescue her in the middle of the night and take her to the hospital after she developed high blood pressure complications.

Women are now advising Trizah to walk out of her troubled marriage.

They are also cursing Karangu’s second wife Carol Kim, claiming she is the source of Trizah’s problems.

Earlier in the day, Karangu had gifted his second a bouquet of flowers on Valentine’s Day, ignoring his first wife.

Watch videos of Karangu’s distressed first wife.

