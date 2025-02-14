Genuine love or another publicity stunt? DJ MO pulls grand second proposal and SIZE 8 is over the moon (VIDEO & PHOTOs)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Kenyan gospel couple DJ Mo and Size 8 are back in the spotlight, this time with a grand second proposal that has left fans both thrilled and skeptical.

After months of speculation about their rocky marriage, DJ Mo pulled off an elaborate public display of love, asking Size 8 to marry him again.

But with their history of chasing clout, is this heartfelt or just another publicity stunt?

In a well-choreographed video, DJ Mo takes Size 8 on a scenic drive in a luxurious silver Mercedes convertible.

They laugh, exchange loving glances, and bask in each other’s presence - almost as if they were filming a high-budget music video.

Size 8 stuns in a royal blue gown, perfectly complementing DJ Mo’s crisp white shirt and blue vest.

The climax is a fairy-tale setup - red roses, glowing candles, and a bold "Will You Marry Me?" sign. DJ Mo kneels, Size 8 smiles, and the kiss seals the deal.

While fans congratulate them, others aren’t convinced.

Given their history of public drama and staged stunts, many wonder if this is true love rekindled or just another scripted moment to keep their brand relevant.

The heartfelt proposal set social media abuzz, with Size 8 later expressing gratitude in a touching Instagram post.

“Grateful to God for blessing our marriage and keeping our love strong through every challenge.

“No matter the obstacles that come our way, the Lord gave us the grace to overcome and hence we were able to choose to love each other.

“This is the doing of the Lord... For sure, what God cannot do, does not exist... All praise and glory go to God our Father through Jesus Christ.” The mother of two gushed.





