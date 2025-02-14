Genuine love or another publicity stunt? DJ MO pulls grand second proposal and SIZE 8 is over the moon (VIDEO & PHOTOs)

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Kenyan gospel couple DJ Mo and Size 8 are back in the spotlight, this time with a grand second proposal that has left fans both thrilled and skeptical.
After months of speculation about their rocky marriage, DJ
Mo pulled off an elaborate public display of love, asking Size 8 to marry him
again.
But with their history of chasing clout, is this heartfelt
or just another publicity stunt?
In a well-choreographed video, DJ Mo takes Size 8 on a
scenic drive in a luxurious silver Mercedes convertible.
They laugh, exchange loving glances, and bask in each
other’s presence - almost as if they were filming a high-budget music video.
Size 8 stuns in a royal blue gown, perfectly complementing
DJ Mo’s crisp white shirt and blue vest.
The climax is a fairy-tale setup - red roses, glowing
candles, and a bold "Will You Marry Me?" sign. DJ Mo kneels, Size 8
smiles, and the kiss seals the deal.
While fans congratulate them, others aren’t convinced.
Given their history of public drama and staged stunts, many
wonder if this is true love rekindled or just another scripted moment to keep
their brand relevant.
The heartfelt proposal set social media abuzz, with Size 8
later expressing gratitude in a touching Instagram post.
“Grateful to God for blessing our marriage and keeping
our love strong through every challenge.
“No matter the obstacles that come our way, the Lord gave
us the grace to overcome and hence we were able to choose to love each other.
“This is the doing of the Lord... For sure, what God cannot do, does not exist... All praise and glory go to God our Father through Jesus Christ.” The mother of two gushed.
